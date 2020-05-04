'Start ferry service in Bengre'

The closure of Bengre ferry and passenger boat service has affected the wholesale market in Old Port, said Bunder Shramika Sangha (BSS) general secretary B K Imthiyaz.

A majority of the labourers engaged in loading and unloading at the wholesale market in Old Bunder hail from Bengre area. Without the ferry service, the labourers cannot come to work, said Imthiyaz.

He said no positive cases had been reported from Bengre area. Thus, the district administration should give permission for operating ferry services between 7 am and 12 noon. The ferry services will not only help the residents from Bengre to purchase essential commodities in Bunder but also help traditional fishermen from Kasaba and Thota Bengre facing many inconveniences without the ferry service.

Hence, BSS has urged the government to revive the ferry services, he added.