State govt has delivered amid challenges: Kateel

The BJP-led state government has provided an efficient and able administration under the leadership of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa amid challenges such as floods and drought, BJP State President and MP Nalin Kumar Kateel declared on Friday.

He was addressing reporters at the district BJP office after releasing the brochure highlighting achievements of the BJP-led state government to mark the completion of 100 days of the government. District In-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary was also present.

He said 103 taluks were affected by floods. The state government, along with providing Rs 5 lakh for each family which lost their house during the calamity, had provided Rs 10,000 towards temporary relief and Rs 5,000 towards rent allowance.

“Apart from the interim relief of Rs 1,200 crore by the Central government, a sum of Rs 6,449.93 crore was sanctioned to various departments, towards relief measures,” he added.

Development works had been expedited in the state government under the leadership of Yediyurappa, said Kateel.

“Many of the developmental works in Mangaluru City Corporation limits are being implemented under the funds released by Smart City and Amrit projects of Central government and also the Rs 200 crore funds released during the previous chief ministerial tenure of Yediyurappa in the state,” he said.

While reacting to a query on the leaked video allegedly involving the chief minister, he said that it was not recorded by any BJP worker.

Former MLA Yogish Bhat, BJP district unit vice president Ravishankar Mijar, leaders Sanjay Prabhu and Uday Kumar Shetty were present in the press meet.