Stones thrown at Maulana Azad Minorities Bhavan in Mangaluru

Window panes of the Maulana Azad Minorities Bhavan at Pandeshwar in the city were damaged in stone-pelting by unidentified miscreants late Thursday night, police sources said.

The incident came to light Friday morning.

Three window panes of the building were broken in the stone-pelting.

Based on a complaint from the taluk extension officer of the minorities department, Mangaluru South police have registered a case and begun investigations.

City police commissioner Vikash Kumar and other police officials visited the spot.

Police security has been provided to the building.

A strict vigil is being maintained in the city by the police against the backdrop of the recent violence in Bengaluru.