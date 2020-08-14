Stones thrown at Maulana Azad Minorities Bhavan in Mangaluru

Window panes of the Maulana Azad Minorities Bhavan at Pandeshwar in the city were damaged in stone-pelting by unidentified miscreants late Thursday night, police sources said.
The incident came to light Friday morning.
Three window panes of the building were broken in the stone-pelting.
Based on a complaint from the taluk extension officer of the minorities department, Mangaluru South police have registered a case and begun investigations.
City police commissioner Vikash Kumar and other police officials visited the spot.
Police security has been provided to the building.
A strict vigil is being maintained in the city by the police against the backdrop of the recent violence in Bengaluru.
Independence Day: How India's national flag came to be
Did India's freedom struggle shape global movements?
Japan war orphans tell of pain, recovery
‘Terror Crocodile’ the size of a bus fed on dinosaurs
The Lead: The Kashmiri Shikara rows alone in Dal Lake
Kamala Harris, who could be US President one day