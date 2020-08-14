Stones thrown at Maulana Azad Minorities Bhavan in Mangaluru

Stones thrown at Minorities Bhavan in Mangaluru

PTI
PTI, Mangaluru,
  Aug 14 2020
  • updated: Aug 14 2020, 21:37 ist
Window panes of the Maulana Azad Minorities Bhavan at Pandeshwar in the city were damaged in stone-pelting by unidentified miscreants late Thursday night, police sources said.

The incident came to light Friday morning.

Three window panes of the building were broken in the stone-pelting.

Based on a complaint from the taluk extension officer of the minorities department, Mangaluru South police have registered a case and begun investigations.

City police commissioner Vikash Kumar and other police officials visited the spot.

Police security has been provided to the building.

A strict vigil is being maintained in the city by the police against the backdrop of the recent violence in Bengaluru.

