Stop fish-laden trucks from other states entering Mangaluru: Poojary

'Stop fish trucks from other states entering Mangaluru'

  Apr 27 2020
District -in-Charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary has directed the district administration to prohibit the entry of fish laden trucks from outside the state.

As there was a problem in maintaining social distancing while unloading fish and selling it in the market, it has been decided to prohibit the entry of vehicles to the district. Maintaining social distance is mandatory to check spread of coronavirus, it has been decided to prohibit the entry of trucks laden with fish.

After the ban on deep-sea fishing following the announcement of lockdown in Karnataka, more than 25 to 30 fish lorries from Goa, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu were reaching Mangaluru daily to supply fish.

Meanwhile, fishing is continued by traditional fishermen in the district and the authorities have identified 11 designated places near the shore to sell the fish catch by maintaining social distance.

