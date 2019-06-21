Stress on better management of drinking water

Chikkamagaluru Zilla Panchayat President Sujatha Krishnappa directed ZP officials to list out the villagers facing an acute water crisis.

Sujatha while presiding over the Water and Sanitation Committee meeting at the ZP auditorium in Chikkamagaluru, directed the ZP officials to make a list of affected villages in consultation with the members of the zilla panchayat.

Everyone should be considered equal when it comes to the distribution of water. The officials should conduct spot inspections to ensure the supply of drinking water, said Sujatha Krishnappa.

Zilla panchayat member Belavadi Ravindra said that permission has been given to drill only five borewells in Lakya constituency of the ZP.

As a drought-like situation prevails in the region, permission should be given to drill more borewells, he said.

Officials from Swaccha Bharatha Andolana said that International Yoga Day will be organised in every gram panchayat level.

Zilla Panchayat Vice President K R Anandappa said that the officials should provide accurate information to people on drinking water supply.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer S Ashwathi said that the government had released grants for drinking water. Villages prone to drought will be identified and measures will be taken to address the drinking water issue. The constituency-wise list provided by the ZP members will be examined soon for further action.

Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation Department engineer Shivakumar, ZP standing committees chairpersons Hirigaiah, Kavitha Lingaraju and Jacintha Anil Kumar and members Mahesh Wadiyar, Somashekhar and Nikhil Chakravarthi took part in the meeting.