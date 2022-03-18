Students, lecturers protest against laterite mining near BIT campus

Students and lecturers of Bearys Institute of Technology (BIT) in Inoli on the city's outskirts, took out a procession from the campus to the college gate on Friday, protesting against the mining of laterite stones close to the campus.

Students held placards urging mining operators to stop pollution and protect nature.

Bearys Enviro-Architecture Design School principal M R Ashok Mendonca told reporters that a licence was obtained for farming activities in the land close to the college.

"But, instead of farming, they are illegally mining laterite stones upto a depth of 30 feet," he alleged and added that these quarry sites will pose problems during monsoon.

BIT principal Dr S I Manjur Basha said the dust and noise pollution generated during the mining of laterite stones is causing problems, especially to students.

"The mining operations continue upto 7 pm, causing a lot of problems to students staying in hostels. We have already submitted memorandums on the pollution caused by the mining to the deputy commissioner," he said.

Mohammed Razik, a student of BIT, said after Covid, the mining was posing many problems.

Yasin of BIT complained that they could not hear the voice of lecturers in class due to loud noise from the mining activity.

"The college campus is filled with dust. Our clothes and study materials are covered with dust. Our appeals have not received any response so far," he charged.

The owners and labourers engaged in the mining of laterite stones also staged a dharna outside the college gate.

District Laterite Stone Quarry Owners' Association secretary Ravi Rai claimed that their mining operations had begun after paying royalty to the government.

"Because of this industry, many families are earning their livelihood," he added.