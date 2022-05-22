Students told to pursue their passion

Adrian D’Souza, project lead at SecurEyes Techno Services Pvt Ltd, and an alumnus of St Joseph Engineering College stressed the need to accept and adapt amidst the rapid growth in technology.

Speaking during the annual college day, he called upon the students to pursue their passion and be relentless in the pursuit of excellence while staying away from distractions.

Director of Human Resources & Admin at Rittal India Pvt Ltd Dinesh A U said that one should celebrate life, celebrate education and celebrate success.

He went on to say that purpose, personality and perseverance are crucial in all spheres of life.

He said that the students must learn to work in teams, take up projects relevant to the local needs and make the society a better place to live in.

Mangalore Diocese Bishop Dr Peter Paul Saldanha said that the college has stood out and has built credibility over the years.

He called upon the students to choose a difficult path that can make a difference and make them the best.