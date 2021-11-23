Submit joint survey report on crop loss by Nov 30: DC

Deputy Commissioner Dr B C Sateesha directed officials from the Coffee Board, revenue, agriculture and horticulture departments to conduct an accurate joint survey to assess the rain damages and submit a report.

Chairing a video conference meeting in Madikeri, he said the officials should inform the farmers on the visit to the rain-affected areas to assess the damages. The photographs should be submitted along with a report.

The report on the crop loss should be uploaded to the portal. The crop damage report should be submitted by November 30, he directed the joint survey team.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Raju Mogaveera said if the rain damage is more than 33%, then applications should be collected from the farmers seeking compensation.

Assistant Commissioner Iswar Kumar Kandoo said that the survey should be conducted in the areas that were affected by untimely rainfall.

Tahsildar Govindraju said that more than 33% of coffee and pepper have been damaged in Shanthalli, Somwarpet and Suntikoppa.

Coffee and pepper crops have been damaged at Abhimata, Bettadahalli, Chikkatholoor, Doddatholoor, Haraga, Koothi, Kothanahalli, Kumaralli, Kundalli, Shanthalli, T Shettalli, Toloorshettalli in Shanthalli hobli, Garvale, Moovathoklu, Shirangalli, Soorlabbi in Suntikoppa hobli, Bilikeri, Jiragandoor, Takeri in Somwarpet kasaba hobli, he added.

Agriculture department joint director Shabana M Sheikh, Coffee Board deputy director Shivakumar Swamy and horticulture department deputy director Pramod were present.