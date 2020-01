Sudarshan M has been elected unopposed as the president of Dakshina Kannada district BJP unit.

State BJP election in charge Nirmal Kumar Surana and district BJP election officer K Udaykumar Shetty conducted the election.

Puttur MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor was serving as the district unit president. The term of the district unit president ended in September. Owing to various reasons, the selection of the new president was pending.