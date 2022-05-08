Suicide: BJP Mahila Morcha demands thorough probe

The Dakshina Kannada BJP Mahila Morcha has demanded a thorough probe into the alleged suicide of a 14-year-old Dalit girl in Vittal police station limits.

Mahila Morcha President Dhanalakshmi Gatti said that there is a lot of suspicion over the death of the girl. The police should conduct a thorough probe into the death of the minor girl.

The members of Mahila Morcha will submit a memorandum to the Dakshina Kannada superintendent of police, she said.

Gatti said that Mahila Morcha will conduct an awareness drive and urged parents to create awareness among their girl children.

Bajrang Dal members will stage a protest on May 9 at Mallikatte in Mangaluru demanding justice for the family of the Dalit girl who ended her life by suicide following alleged harassment at Kanyana.

Bajrang Dal district secretary Shivananda Mendon and divisional convener Bhujanga Kulal have urged the government to frame laws to prevent love jihad in the state.

The accused, Sahul Hameed, had allegedly harassed the minor girl, thus forcing her to end her life. A high-level probe should be conducted, they said.

The Bajrang Dal members demanded compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the family of the victim.