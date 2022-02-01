Sunil Kumar lauds budget for including energy in priority sector

Minister for Energy and Kannada and Culture V Sunil Kumar lauded the Union budget for its allocations to the energy sector.

He said the energy sector was included in the priority sector. The encouragement for power generation through renewable energy and solar power is outstanding.

The e-learning through ‘One Class One TV channel’ will help those deprived of education in the pandemic. The proposal for one nation one registration will reduce registration-related complications, he said.

Aditya Mohan Jadhav, serving as professor of Finance, Area Chair, Accounting, Economics and Finance, T A Pai Management Institute (TAPMI), MAHE Manipal, said; “Budget 2022-23 focuses on the acceleration of economy with heavy investment on infrastructure development. Further, development of digital rupee and taxation of crypto gains will ensure a reduction in money laundering.”

He welcomed initiatives in the higher education sector, particularly setting up of a digital university and allowing world-class universities to offer programs in the GIFT City.

“We hope that these initiatives are harbingers of the education sector opening up to world-class universities,” he added.

The budget disappoints on the area of disinvestment as the disinvestment target is very low, he said.

Tax concessions for the salaried class which has suffered through the pandemic are absent. Finally, the government has not given enough thought to the looming spectacle of high inflation which is a real risk for its plans, he said.

District Congress vice president U Shabbir Ahmed said the budget is silent on rehabilitation measures for pandemic sufferers.

District BJP president Kuyiladi Suresh Nayak said the budget will have a long term positive impact on the lives of people due to its farsightedness.

Karnataka Coastal Development Committee chairman Mattar Ratnakar Hegde said the budget, besides focusing on rural development, supports the idea of incorporating modern technology into various sectors.