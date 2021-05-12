GP facilitates home delivery of essential items

Suntikoppa GP facilitates home delivery of essential items

  May 12 2021
  • updated: May 12 2021, 00:28 ist

In order to prevent the density of people in the shops from increasing, Suntikoppa Gram Panchayat has allowed the vendors to supply essential items at the doorstep of people, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Gram Panchayat Development Officer Venugopal said that merchants can sell essential items in the playground of the government primary school in Suntikoppa.

The police department has given permission for 20 vehicles to supply items to households.

Selling items by the roadside is banned. Action will be initiated against the violators.

