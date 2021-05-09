Surveillance strengthened at check posts in Kodagu

The officials have strengthened surveillance at the check posts set up to implement the Covid-19 regulations effectively.

All the vehicles were checked at the Hipligate check post on the Kodagu-Hassan border.

All the vehicles entering the district from Hassan were checked.

Check posts have been set up at Shanthapura and Kodlipet to check the vehicles from Hassan entering the district. Barricades have been placed near the check posts.

A seal is stamped on those arriving from other districts as a preventive measure. In addition, they have been asked to remain in home quarantine.

The check posts operate round the clock.

The documents of those arriving from other districts are verified at the check post, along with collecting information about their stay as well as their mobilephone number.