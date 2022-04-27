Suspension of police personnel condemned

Members of various like-minded organisations have condemned the suspension of Bajpe Inspector Sandesh and three other staff members at the station.

The suspension should be withdrawn immediately. If it is not withdrawn, then a protest will be staged, warned DYFI State President Muneer Katipalla and Yashwanth Maroli, president of Akhila Bharatha Vakeelara Sangha, DK Unit and others.

“The Bajpe station inspector and others had taken legal action against BJP workers for issuing threats to Muslim vendors at Kateel. However, it is unfortunate that they were suspended by the government," they charged.

The BJP government has been implementing its agenda of creating hate among communities and keeping Muslims away from the mainstream through the BJP workers, they added.