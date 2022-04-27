Suspension of police personnel condemned

Suspension of police personnel condemned

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 27 2022, 00:48 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2022, 00:51 ist

Members of various like-minded organisations have condemned the suspension of Bajpe Inspector Sandesh and three other staff members at the station.

The suspension should be withdrawn immediately. If it is not withdrawn, then a protest will be staged, warned DYFI State President Muneer Katipalla and Yashwanth Maroli, president of Akhila Bharatha Vakeelara Sangha, DK Unit and others.

“The Bajpe station inspector and others had taken legal action against BJP workers for issuing threats to Muslim vendors at Kateel. However, it is unfortunate that they were suspended by the government," they charged.

The BJP government has been implementing its agenda of creating hate among communities and keeping Muslims away from the mainstream through the BJP workers, they added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bajpe Inspector Sandesh
suspension condemned
Muneer Katipalla
Yashwanth Maroli

Related videos

What's Brewing

Twitter flooded with CEO Parag memes after Musk buyout

Twitter flooded with CEO Parag memes after Musk buyout

Pricier barley, costly packaging set to spike beer cost

Pricier barley, costly packaging set to spike beer cost

Car owner penalised for not wearing helmet in Kerala

Car owner penalised for not wearing helmet in Kerala

Sand is world's second most exploited resource: UN

Sand is world's second most exploited resource: UN

Buttler tons to Kohli ducks: IPL's highs & lows so far

Buttler tons to Kohli ducks: IPL's highs & lows so far

 