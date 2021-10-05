Sustainable ecotourism mooted for Kodagu

Various stakeholders in the tourism sector gave their suggestions towards developing sustainable and eco-friendly tourism in Kodagu, during a discussion on the pros and cons of tourism in the district, held at Kodagu Press Club, Madikeri, on Tuesday.

Chamber of Commerce president M B Devaiah said that it is the foremost duty of the people of Kodagu to preserve the environment of the district. Businesses can be carried out while maintaining ethics. Money is not everything.

“Nature-friendly industries should be set up in the district to provide jobs for people,” he added.

Pravasodyama Avalambitara Okkoota president K K Manjunath Kumar said that tourism contributes immensely to the development of a country.

Tourism in Kodagu has been generating good revenue, he said and pointed out that the countries which are backward in tourism are backward in development as well.

Resort and Hotel Owners' Association president Nagendra Prasad said that there has been a significant rise in investment in the tourism sector in the district after the market for coffee fell. There are 1.50 lakh people in the district who are depending on tourism activities for their livelihood.

Kodagu Press Club president Ajjamada Ramesh Kuttappa in his introductory remarks, said, “Every citizen of the nation has a right to carry out legal work in any part of the country to make a living. No restrictions can be imposed on him or her in carrying out a job. A forum has been formed to discuss the problems of people working in the tourism sector and to find possible solutions."

Hotel, Lodges and Restaurants' Association advisor Chidvilas said that coffee growers switched to homestay and hotel industry after they suffered losses in the coffee industry. He also advised imposing a total ban on plastic at tourist destinations in the district.

Kodagu Samrakshana Vedike convener Chammatira Pravin Uttappa said that there is a need to curb illegal activities which are carried out in the name of tourism.

“Insulting the traditional Kodava attire in some resorts should stop immediately. Tourism activities should stop during the Cauvery fair,” he added.

District Working Journalists’ Association president Savitha Rai, writer Bharadwaj K Anandateertha, Kodagu Hitarakshana Samiti president Rajiv Bopaiah, Travel Association president Cheyyanda Satya Ganapathy, Kodagu Tourism Association president Madetira Timmaiah and others were present.