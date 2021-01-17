Take up apiculture scientifically: College of Forestry head

Apiculture helps in increasing the production of coffee and other crops, said College of Forestry head Dr Cheppudira G Kushalappa.

He was speaking during apiculture training organised by the University Of Agricultural and Horticultural Sciences and Kodagu Women’s Coffee Awareness.

There are ample opportunities for apiculture in Kodagu. The beekeeping should be taken up scientifically, he added.

Stating that honey production has declined in the district, he said there is a need to create awareness on apiculture.

Kodagu Women’s Coffee Awareness secretary Anitha Nanda said there is a need to concentrate on apiculture along with coffee plantation.

Dr R N Kenchareddy, the college extension wing head, said, “Those interested in apiculture will be given three months training. They will be given Rs 7,500 as allowance.”