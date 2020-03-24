Take utmost care while treating Covid-19 patients: Kateel

Following an uproar over an audio clipping that accused District Wenlock Hospital Superintendent Dr Rajeshwari Devi H R of not following proper precautions in treating patients infected with Covid-19, as many as seven patients including those who had tested positive for Covid-19 were shifted from the Burns ward to the new Ayush building on Tuesday.

As the audio clipping went viral on social media, Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel paid a surprise visit to the hospital that was readied for treating Covid-19 patients at the hospital on Tuesday.

He inspected the new Ayush building and 250-bedded super speciality wing of the hospital which was completed six months ago.

Kateel directed the doctors to take utmost care while treating the Covid-19 positive cases.

“Covid-19 is a pandemic across the world. While treating patients infected with Covid-19, the doctors should also give priority for treating other patients at the hospital,” he added.

In case of necessity, he directed officials to look into the possibility of shifting patients in Wenlock Hospital to other hospitals.

The MP said that necessary treatment should be provided in all the taluk hospitals.

The service of private doctors in the taluks can also be utilised, he said.

Wenlock Hospital superintendent should convene a meeting of heads of departments in the hospital daily and ensure that there are no loopholes in treating patients infected with Covid-19.

“The government will not compromise on the quality of treatment given to the patient,” he stressed.

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh said that Ayush building and a new super speciality block in Wenlock Hospital was reserved for treating Covid-19 patients and suspected patients. Once the suspected patient is admitted, then the individual will be shifted to a seperate room and counselled by experts.

The throat swab will be collected and will be sent for testing. If the patient’s

report is negative, then he will be sent home and will be asked to remain quarantined at home.

“If the patient is tested positive, then treatment will continue in the isolated room,” said the deputy commissioner.