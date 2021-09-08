'Tavarekere' lake heading towards extinction

The Tavarekere lake near Baichanahalli is affected by contamination and is on its way towards extinction due to lack of maintenance.

The lake which is beside the National Highway was once filled with lotuses and hence named Tavarekere. But, now, it is filled with weeds.

The water in the lake is emanating an unbearable stench due to sewage water.

The aquatic creatures cannot live in the highly contaminated water of the lake.

There has been a long-pending demand to develop the lake into a tourist spot. But, it has not been done so far, owing to the lack of willpower among elected representatives and officials.

It has been alleged that Tavarekere, which is spread across an area of six acres, has been encroached.

There is a need to clear the encroachments, remove the silt from the lake and protect its banks by constructing a protective wall. Mainly, the sewage flowing into the lake should be stopped, say the people.

Even though work towards the development of the lake was taken up by the minor irrigation department, the same could not be completed. A plan was framed to develop Tavarekere from Kushalnagar.

A blueprint was drawn towards creating an artificial island, constructing a walking track and facilitating boat rides. However, as the National Highway Authority of India has posed an objection, the work is halted.

The nearby villagers said that if boating is arranged in the lake, it will attract more tourists.

They also expressed their concern towards the heightening of the National Highway. This may harm the very existence of the lake, they said.

High Court advocate Amritesh had submitted a plea in the High Court, to conduct a survey of the land where the lake is situated, to check for encroachments.

As directed by the court, the officials of the revenue department have conducted the survey in the presence of Amritesh and have marked the boundaries.

The advocate said that the lake can be saved only when the people of the region take care of the lake.

Tavarekere is a beautiful lake and needs development, he added.