Teacher paints entire periodic table of elements on classroom wall

In order to make studies more interesting for students, a teacher has drawn the entire periodic table of the elements, on the wall of the Government High School in Gonikoppa.

Science teacher D Krishna Chaitanya is a teacher with a difference. His objective was to make Chemistry easier for high school students.

Being a state-level resource person, Krishna Chaitanya came up with the idea of drawing the modern periodic table on the wall of the classroom so that the students can have a look at the table to memorise the details pertaining to the elements such as the boiling point, melting point, size of the atom and so on.

The table is spread over an area of 13x8 foot on the wall outside the classroom. He has used acrylic and distemper colours. The periodic table is attractively created.

Owing to the creative initiative by Krishna Chaitanya, the exterior walls of the classrooms are adorned with Worli art.

Utilising the time available during the Covid-19 lockdown, he had also planted many saplings in the empty land available in the school.

There are a variety of flower-bearing plants such as Champa and Gulmohar.

With a concern for birds and animals, he had also planted jackfruit, mango, jamun and gooseberry plants last year.

He has also placed a trough filled with water, for the birds to quench their thirst during summer.

Krishna Chaitanya said that the periodic table of elements, which is drawn on the wall, is big in size and hence, easier for children to memorise and recall.

The children can notice it easily outside the classroom, he said.