Team Achillius shines with electric solar vehicle

Students of the St Joseph Engineering College (SJEC) have returned from the national-level electric solar vehicle championship with laurels for their college.

The team was registered in September 2018, comprising 30 students from different departments of the College.

The first-ever electrical solar vehicle launched by SJEC had its own self-fabricated solar panel and customised gearbox. The team completed the design and participated in the Future Solar Design Challenge (FSDC) organised at the Chitkara University in Punjab in March this year.

The solar vehicle prototype was ranked second in Karnataka and 11th all over India.

The team also participated in the Electric Solar Vehicle Championship (ESVC), which is Asia’s largest solar car event, clearing the pre-virtual camp organised in Chennai in October 2018. In the event the solar vehicle prototype was ranked first in Karnataka and fourth all over India.

The team participated in the ESVC main event held at the Chandigarh University in March and secured the third rank in Karnataka and 17th rank all over India.

The management of the SJEC congratulated the team on its achievement and wished it the best in all its future endeavours.