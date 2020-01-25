Team SJEC wins Overall Championship at Robowars

A team comprising alumni and students of St Joseph Engineering College (SJEC) brought laurels to the college by winning the Overall Championship at International Robowars event held at IIT Mumbai.

Robowars at IIT Mumbai’s annual ‘Techfest’ is India’s largest robot combat competition where participants from around the globe battle it out for the coveted Robowars Champion Title.

This year, at Techfest 2020, a new weight category of 8kg was introduced in Robowars for the first time in India. SOLIC, a start-up company based out of SJEC, which mainly deals with Electronic and Robotic projects, in association with Team Terrorbull Robotics, a collegiate club at SJEC, built a combat bot named ‘Raptor’ and competed in 8kg category at Robowars 2020. On the way to the podium finish, the team had to face the challenge of 32 teams that took part in the competition.

The bot was praised for its stability, looks and aggression. The unique weapon design by Joyson M D’Souza, Mechanical Designing Engineer at SOLIC was also praised.

Though building the bot with a weight limit of 8kgs was a challenging task, the team managed to implement the full-fledged Electronics setup thereby making the bot completely ready for the combat.

The Electronics design was done by Christon Kenneth D’Souza and Sujan Shetty, co-founders of SOLIC. The bot was controlled by Veekshith Shetty, a student of SJEC and a member of Team Terrorbull Robotics.