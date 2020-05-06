Technical glitch in portal affects inter-state travel

Technical glitch in online portal affects inter-state travel

DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 06 2020, 22:10 ist
  • updated: May 06 2020, 22:14 ist
Labourers from outside Karnataka, gathered in front of the MCC building in Lalbagh, seek help in getting a pass to travel to their native places.

A technical glitch in http://sevasindhu.karnataka.gov.in an online portal to get passes for those who wish to travel outside Karnataka ensured a harrowing time for those keen on travelling back to their native and also workplace outside Karnataka. 

The glitch was rectified by evening. The state government had launched the portal recently to help people to travel interstate.

Those keen on travelling to other states were asked to submit applications by logging on to sevasindhu.karnataka.gov.in Those trying to log in were greeted with the message, “This service is currently unavailable.”  

The portal sevasindhu.karnataka.gov.in has a separate link for those who want to travel to other Indian states from Karnataka. The government processes all submitted applications at the state-level.  

“I have been trying to apply online for the pass for the past two days, in order to travel to Mumbai,” said a doctor who is stranded in Mangaluru.  

Dakshina Kannada district urban development cell deputy director Gayathri Nayak said, “There are technical glitches and we have drawn the government’s attention.” 

Many labourers from other states, stranded in Mangaluru, were seen squatting on the floor, in the parking lot of MCC building in Lalbagh, seeking help from the authorities to travel to their native villages. 

Labourers from Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh also staged a protest in Jokatte, on the city’s outskirts, after failing to register online using the Sevasindhu link.

MLC Ivan D’Souza who rushed to the spot promised to facilitate the registration of labourers in the portal.

