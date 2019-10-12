'Technology should help double farmer’s income'

Empowering farmers with new technologies will facilitate in doubling of farmer’s income, which, in turn, will help in stabilising the economy, said S R Sathishchandra, Campco President (Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Co-operative Limited).

He said there is a need for research to reduce the production cost. “Youth should be attracted towards the farming sector,” he stressed while addressing the gathering during a two-day Kisan and Horti Mela organised at ICAR-Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI) Research Centre in Kidu on Saturday.

CPCRI Director Dr Anitha Karun said CPCRI is focussed on reducing the farm expenditure. Research is on to increase the yield with less expenditure and alternative crops, she added.

Kukke Shree Subramanya Temple Management Committee President Nithyananda Mundoodi said advancement in technology did not bring in expected results.

An interface programme on soil and water conservation, seminar cum training programmes on cocoa and arecanut cultivation and workshop on bee keeping was conducted.