Teenager succumbs to injuries

A student who was injured in an accident that occurred at Korangrapady on June 19, succumbed to injuries at Kasturba Hospital in Manipal on Monday morning.

The deceased is identified as Roshan, son of Riyaz, who hailed from Paniyadi in Udupi.

Roshan had suffered head injuries in a collision between autorickshaw and bus in Korangrapady. Roshan was studying in Class 10 at MET English Medium School in Udyavara.

He was going to school to attend a special class in his father's autorickshaw when a bus coming from the opposite direction collided with the vehicle.

Riyaz had suffered minor injuries in the collision.

A case was registered in Udupi traffic police station.