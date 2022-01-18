Temple town decked up for Paryaya

The Covid-19 regulations have not dampened the enthusiasm of devotees in the town decked up with colourful illuminations and buntings to mark Paryaya Utsava.

This time, only the tableaus carrying the seers will be permitted during the Paryaya procession in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Dozens of cultural and traditional tableaus had been banned following Covid-19 restrictions. The celebration will focus only on traditional and spiritual activities.

The Krishnapura Mutt seer had also said that the rituals are important and not the grandeur.

The town is immersed in deep spiritual fervour to welcome the Krishnapura Mutt seer who will ascend the Sarvajna Peeta and take over temple administration for the next two years. The 251st Paryaya Mahothsava is a simple event following concerns over the spread of Covid-19.

The biennial Paryaya system was established in 1522 when Sri Vadiraja Theertha Swami changed the two-month Paryaya into a biennial affair. Previously, Dwaita philosopher Sri Madhwacharya had granted his eight disciples the right to worship the presiding deity for two months.

With strict pandemic restrictions in place, MLA Raghupathi Bhat has appealed to devotees to watch Paryaya Mahothsava on TV channels and social media.

Devotees can visit Sri Krishna Temple in the coming days to seek the Paryaya Seer's blessings, but they should avoid the rush on Tuesday, he had urged.