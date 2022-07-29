Tension in Karnataka's Surathkal after youth murdered

Tense situation in Karnataka's Surathkal after youth stabbed to death, schools, colleges closed

On Thursday night, Section 144 was extended through out Mangaluru Commissionerate

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jul 29 2022, 08:15 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2022, 08:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

In view of the tense situation in Surathkal, holiday has been declared for schools and colleges in Panambur, Bajpe, Mulki and Surathkal police station limits on Friday (July 29). 

Mohammed Fazil, 23, was stabbed to death by a group of assailants on Krishnaoura-MRPL road on Thursday night. 

Dakshina Kannada DC has declared holiday for schools and colleges in these police stations on the request of the Mangaluru City Police Commissioner.

On Thursday night, Section 144 was extended through out Mangaluru Commissionerate till 6 am of July 30.

To maintain law and order situation, the Commissioner of Police has also ordered for the closure of liquor shops in Surathkal police station limits from 10 am of Friday till 11 pm. He said that there are chances of anti-social elements creating nuisance under the influence of liquor. 

As many as 19 check posts have been set up in the Mangaluru Commissionerate limits. Restrictions on movement of traffic will be imposed after 10 pm onwards from Friday.

 

 

