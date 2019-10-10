There is no government in Karnataka, says ex-JD(S) min

Former Minister Amarnath Shetty alleged that the development works have come to a standstill in Karnataka.

“It is better to go for a fresh mandate by dissolving the government,” he added.

Coming down heavily on the state government in Karnataka on Tuesday, he said, “There is no government in the state. The government has decided to reduce the grants for MLAs and MLCs as well.”

Shetty said that the roads in the district are in deplorable condition. “The pothole-infested roads have been inconveniencing the motorists. The roads in Puttur, Bantwal, Mani, Kalladka Panemangaluru, B C Road, Kuloor, and Surathkal and all the national highways are filled with potholes. Even after the recession in rainfall, the authorities have not taken any measure to fill the potholes and to make the roads motorable. The MP and MLAs from the ruling party too are silent about the pathetic condition of the roads,” the former minister alleged.

Further, Shetty flayed the government for suspending the administrative committees of the temples managed by Muzrai and Religious Endowment department.

“The coalition government led by H D Kumaraswamy had successfully implemented the loan waiver scheme. Unfortunately, the BJP government is yet to implement the Debt Relief Act effectively in the state,” he added.

MCC council elections

He said that the JD(S) will field its candidates in the upcoming election to the council of the Mangaluru City Corporation.

JD(S) district unit president Mohammed Kunhi said that the government has failed to take up flood relief works in the affected areas of the state. “The Belthangady MLA should release a white paper on the flood relief grants and also the grants released by the government for other welfare works in the constituency. He has been claiming that the works sanctioned during the previous government to be his own achievement,” Kunhi alleged.

He said that he has tendered a resignation to the post of the district unit president owing to ill-health. “The state leaders will visit the district shortly to discuss with the party workers and choose a president,” he added.