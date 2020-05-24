Third Covid case confirmed in Kodagu

A 26-year-old person from Somwarpet in Kodagu district has tested positive for Covid-19.

Speaking to reporters in Madikeri on Sunday, Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy said that this is the third positive case of Covid-19 in the district.

Patient 2003 is an employee at a bank in Mumbai. The person had arrived at Sampaje check-post along with three colleagues. The person was directly admitted to the Covid-19 hospital in Madikeri.

"The health of the infected person is stable and the treatment is in progress. The person has not come into contact with any other family members in the district and therefore, no particular region in the district has been declared as a containment zone. The people need not fear," said the DC.

The DC said that 250 beds have been reserved at Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences for Covid-19 patients.

The network of medical oxygen pipeline capable of supplying oxygen to 150 to 160 beds at a time has been facilitated at a cost of Rs 44.95 lakh. Out of the total amount, Rs 40 lakh is utilised from the disaster management fund while the rest is sponsored by Taj Vivanta. This apart, 11 ventilators have been made available at the district Covid-19 hospital.