This govt high school in Virajpet is 133 years old

A government high school in Virajpet, started way back in 1887, has continued to impart education to children.

Thousands of students had pursued their education in the school in the past. At present, 125 students are pursuing their studies.

The school was started during the British era and it is the second high school to be set up in the Kodagu district.

Well-known writer and novelist S R Narayana Rao who wrote under the pen name Bharathisutha, had served as a Kannada teacher in the school in 1956.

Bharathisutha’s novels ‘Edakallu Guddada Mele’, ‘Huli Halina Mevu’ and ‘Bayalu Dari’ have been made into films. It was he who started a library in the school for the first time.

Retired police officer Mukkatira Chotu Appayya said, “S R Narayana Rao was known for his Kannada teaching. His teaching helped us to love Kannada. All the teachers in the school were good, who would guide the students on the right path.”

Two old students of the school, who are now settled in Mysuru, K Ramesh and Dr S Sudha, a couple, have donated free tablets to 44 class 10 students recently, to help them to pursue their studies.

Children from villages situated in and around Virajpet were admitted to the school. However, the school is witnessing a decrease in the number of students, over a period of time.

The starting of high schools in all the villages may be one of the reasons for the decline in the number of students enrolling in Government High School in Virajpet, said the school teachers.

The school used to have 500 students seven to eight years ago. Now, the strength of students has come down to 125.

The students are excelling in SSLC exams in the schools for the last 10 years. In 2012, the school had secured 93% in SSLC, while in 2013, it was 94%.

A PU college was started right beside the high school in 1972. The PU college will observe golden jubilee celebrations next year.

The PU college is offering arts, commerce and science streams and a total of 323 students are pursuing their studies now.

The school has a good playground and has produced athletes in the past. There is a need to construct a retaining wall around the ground so that the public property is protected, said the teachers.