This 'Pushkarani' is always brimming with water

At a time when there is clamour over water all over Udupi district, the ‘Pushkarani’ (temple tank) of Mahalingeshwara and Mahavishnu Temple at Keelinje, Havanje village, in Udupi is brimming with water.

Silt was removed from a majority of temple tanks and wells in the district during this summer.

However, the water in the temple tank has not dried up so far.

As the temple is surrounded by greenery, the groundwater in the region has helped to retain water in the tank, the local residents said.

The Pushkarani in the temple is always brimming with water. The water-level never declines. Unfortunately, the water-level in wells in the neighbourhood has declined drastically, they added.

Social activist Ganeshraj Saralebettu said, “Pushkarani water can not be used for public purpose. Washing clothes and bathing is banned in the Pushkarani. The water is used for puja rituals. However, public uses the water from Pushkarani which overflows to a nearby lake. The water in the lake is clean and potable.’’

“The specialty of the Pushkarani is that it is filled with water throughout the year. The water from the lake situated downstream the Pushkarani is also used for farming. If the local authorities develop the lake, then it can supply water to the residents throughout the year,” he added.