‘Thokkottu flyover built unscientifically’

The flyover constructed at Thokkottu is unscientific and the local residents are living in fear of losing lives, District in Charge Minister U T Khader said on Monday.

The minister, along with Deputy Commissioner Sasikanth Senthil S, inspected the flyover and directed the NHAI and Navayug officials to rectify the problems faced by the local residents.

“The pedestrian path should be constructed for people to walk beside the road. The service road should be widened to facilitate easy movement of vehicles,” he instructed.

“The density of vehicles moving towards Ullal is high. Motorists who are bound to Ullal have to risk their lives owing to the unscientific work. There is a need to find a permanent solution to the problem encountered by motorists at Thokkottu overbridge where the flyover ends,” said Khader.

“The district administration’s proposal for a flyover from the service road to connect to the Ullal Road has been submitted. If the proposal is sanctioned, then a permanent solution can be chalked out. Till the proposal is realised, the officials should ensure that no accidents take place at the spot,” he instructed further.

He said a road divider should be opened at Gatti Samaja Bhavana in Kapikadu, situated 150 metres away from th eflyover, to help commuters take a U-turn towards Ullal. Speed breakers should be installed on the road.

The Minister promised to convene a meeting of the deputy commissioner and the MP to find a permanent solution to the problems of the local residents.

The drains in Thokkottu should be cleared before the inauguration of the flyover, he urged.