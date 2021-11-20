Three booked for distorting video

The Shanivarasanthe police have booked a case against three persons on the charges of allegedly distorting a video showing slogans being raised in favour of Ambedkar.

The police had filed a suo motu case and were investigating the case.

A personnel from the intelligence wing of the police department, Pradeep Kumar, has now filed a complaint against three persons.

Women from the Muslim community had staged a protest on November 12, in front of Shanivarasanthe police station, against the arrest of innocents and had raised pro-Ambedkar slogans.

However, Shanivarasanthe Gram Panchayat member S N Raghu and former member H R Harish Kumar had alleged that the women had raised pro-Pakistan slogans.

Along with the duo, Girish from Kushalnagar too had shared the distorted video on social media and attempted to disrupt peace and communal harmony in the district, alleged the complainant.

Condemning the incident, Hindu organisations had staged Shanivarasanthe bandh on November 15.