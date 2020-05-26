Three persons test COVID-19 positive in Udupi

Three persons from Udupi including a nine-year-old girl with inter-state travel history from Maharashtra tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Other positive patients include a 27-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman. With the three fresh cases, the active cases in the district rose to 107.
All the three were in quarantine centre after returning from Maharashtra.
The Udupi district recorded the highest number of positive cases at 32 in a single day on Monday.
