Tiger kills bull in Areyuru

A tiger has killed a bull in Areyuru village in Nerugalale Gram Panchayat limits, on Thursday night.

The bull belonged to Kuttappa of the village. It was let to graze near Yadavanadu Reserve Forest.

On Thursday evening, even though other cattle returned to the shed, the bull did not return.

On Friday morning, the body of the bull was found near the forest.

Somwarpet RFO Shama conducted an inspection.

According to veterinary medical officer Nagaraj, who conducted the post mortem of the animal, the bull has died due to a tiger or leopard attack.

The pug marks of the big cat were found on the spot. A cage has been placed nearby to capture the wild animal, said Shama.

The people in the village are panic struck. Labourers are afraid to go for plantation works.