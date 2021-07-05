Tiger mauls elephant calf to death

DHNS
Madikeri,
  Jul 05 2021
  • updated: Jul 05 2021, 19:12 ist
The body of an elephant calf found near Nittur.

An elephant calf died after it was mauled by a tiger, in Nagarahole National Park, near Nittur, in Ponnampet taluk.

The body of the one-month-old elephant calf was found on the bank of a lake inside the forest area.

Scratch marks of tiger claws were spotted on the body of the baby elephant, said the forest department officials.

The area is known for the movement of tigers.

Nagarahole National Park ACF Gopal and other personnel conducted a spot inspection.

The postmortem of the elephant calf was also carried out.

