Title deeds distributed to 528 families

DHNS
DHNS, Kushalnagar,
  • Oct 27 2021, 21:06 ist
  • updated: Oct 27 2021, 21:25 ist
MLA M P Appachu Ranjan hands over a title deed to a beneficiary in Byadagotta.

MLA M P Appachu Ranjan distributed title deeds to 528 families residing in Byadagotta and Basavanahalli rehabilitation areas in Koodige.

The title deeds distribution programme was jointly organised by the social welfare department and ITDP. 

Speaking on the occasion, Appachu urged the beneficiaries to reside in the houses allotted by the government.

If the houses are given on rent or sold, then the department will initiate action against them, he added.

The MLA also inspected the road and drainage works carried out in Byadagotta.

The pending work on basic facilities will be completed shortly, he said.

