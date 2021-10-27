Title deeds distributed to 528 families

MLA M P Appachu Ranjan distributed title deeds to 528 families residing in Byadagotta and Basavanahalli rehabilitation areas in Koodige.
The title deeds distribution programme was jointly organised by the social welfare department and ITDP.
Speaking on the occasion, Appachu urged the beneficiaries to reside in the houses allotted by the government.
If the houses are given on rent or sold, then the department will initiate action against them, he added.
The MLA also inspected the road and drainage works carried out in Byadagotta.
The pending work on basic facilities will be completed shortly, he said.
