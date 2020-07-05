Total lockdown: Activities paused in Kodagu

Total lockdown: Activities paused in Kodagu

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Jul 05 2020, 17:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2020, 17:42 ist
A deserted circle in Madikeri town on Sunday.

All activities except the essential services came to a standstill following the total lockdown imposed by the state government on Sunday. People stayed indoors and the roads were deserted, making the lockdown successful.

People and vehicles stayed off the road in Madikeri town as well. Even though the sale of vegetables was allowed, the vendors did not open their stalls. No customers were seen in the mutton and poultry shops, which were open like any other Sunday. There was a similar situation in Shanivarasanthe and Napoklu.

The busy General Thimayya Circle, Old private bus stand, Raja Seat Road, Race Course Road, Kohinoor Road, College Road, Mahadevapete and other major roads wore a deserted look. All the medical shops except the two on College Road remained open.

Police security was tightened at important locations. Barricades were put up to check the movement of vehicles.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Total lockdown
Sunday
Kodagu
Madikeri

What's Brewing

China makes new territorial claim in Bhutan

China makes new territorial claim in Bhutan

WHO halts HCQ, HIV drugs in Covid-19 trials

WHO halts HCQ, HIV drugs in Covid-19 trials

No end to conflict as humans, elephants fight for space

No end to conflict as humans, elephants fight for space

What is Nepometer and how it might change Bollywood?

What is Nepometer and how it might change Bollywood?

 