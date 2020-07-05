Total lockdown: Activities paused in Kodagu

All activities except the essential services came to a standstill following the total lockdown imposed by the state government on Sunday. People stayed indoors and the roads were deserted, making the lockdown successful.

People and vehicles stayed off the road in Madikeri town as well. Even though the sale of vegetables was allowed, the vendors did not open their stalls. No customers were seen in the mutton and poultry shops, which were open like any other Sunday. There was a similar situation in Shanivarasanthe and Napoklu.

The busy General Thimayya Circle, Old private bus stand, Raja Seat Road, Race Course Road, Kohinoor Road, College Road, Mahadevapete and other major roads wore a deserted look. All the medical shops except the two on College Road remained open.

Police security was tightened at important locations. Barricades were put up to check the movement of vehicles.