Tourists throng Chiklihole dam

A large number of tourists visited the Chiklihole dam on Sunday.

With the monsoon, the water level has increased in the dam.

Chiklihole dam, which is full of water flowing on the semi-circular structure of the dam, has been attracting tourists.

A large number of visitors from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Bengaluru visited the dam. The tourists also visited the Haradoor stream, Teppadakandi and other spots.