Tourists throw caution to the winds, enter choppy sea

The sunny days for the past few days has led to an increase in the footfalls of tourists visiting the beach at Malpe.

Many revelers ignoring the warnings of life guards continue to frolic in the water at Malpe beach.

The life guards at Malpe beach struggle to control the visitors during weekend. There are five life guards, six ‘Pravasi Mithras’ and two police personnel deployed at the Malpe beach to prevent revelers from entering the sea. Life guards, who expressed helplessness, said visitors hardly heeded to their requests.

On July 13, 19-year-old Deepak along with his friend had come from Channapatna to Malpe beach. Ignoring the warnings of life guards, they entered the water only to be washed away by the waves.

“We had on two occasions prevented them from entering the sea. Despite our best efforts, we could not rescue Deepak”, life guards recounted.

Iron mesh

Sudesh Shetty of Malpe Beach Development Committee said, “Tourists who come from other districts are totally ignorant about strong currents. They realise the danger only after being caught in the strong currents.”

The committee had installed a seven-ft high iron mesh up to a distance of one kilometre on Malpe beach to prevent tourists from stepping into the foamy waters. The tourists, however, sneak under the net and enter the choppy waters, he added.

“The mesh will be removed only when the sea is calm and after September 10. Water sports will commence at Malpe beach after September 15,” Shetty informed.

Sea walk area

According to local resident Ramesh Kundar, “Many tourists visit Malpe to enjoy the beauty. They are, however, disappointed when life guards prevent them getting their feet wet. There is a need to create awareness on impending danger by distributing handbills and screening video clippings. The personnel at Malpe beach can also recommend tourists on visiting sea walk area which gives an experience of walking in the sea.”