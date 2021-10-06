Traffic diversion to facilitate work on Mangaluru Road Over Bridge

As part of the final leg of construction of Road Over Bridge (RoB) at Pachanady near Kulashekara in Mangaluru, the work for re-grading and concreting of approach roads at both Bondel and Vamanjoor side of RoB is scheduled to be taken up from October 10 to November 10.

To facilitate the work, the Level Crossing No 6A will remain closed for road traffic from October 10 by re-routing the light vehicles and heavy vehicles through alternate routes.

During the work, light four-wheelers can utilise the alternate route via PWD Bund Road originating from Pachanady. Heavy vehicles like buses, trucks, etc. may ply through Kulasekhara to reach Vamanjoor from Bondel.

The RoB will ensure hassle-free access from either side of Bondel and Vamanjoor.

The new RoB with 27.95 metre in length (Skew, Pre-Stressed Concrete I Girder) and 12 metres in width is constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 5 crore utilising the fund from the track doubling project.

The old RoB was 9.25 metre in length with Reinforced Cement Concrete (RCC) beam and had only six-metre width.

Approach road work, 150 metre on Bondel side and 100 metre on Vamanjoor side is being executed as part of the project. Southern Railway construction organisation, Ernakulam is executing the project.

