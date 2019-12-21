Trailer topples and crushes car, 3 killed

Three passengers, including a 15-year-old girl, travelling in a car were killed on the spot after a trailer carrying huge pipes toppled and fell on car at Paravara Kotya near Udane on NH 75 in Shiradi Ghat on Friday evening.

The car was crushed instantaneously.

The deceased were identified as Narayan Rao (66) from Shanabanahalli in Mandya district, his daughter Neethu (36) and grand daughter Nidhi (15).

The other passengers, Narayan's wife Kaveri (60) and son-in-law Dr Chandrashekar, who is serving as medical officer in District Hospital in Mandya, are being treated in a hospital.

Narayan Rao had travelled from Mandya to Karkala. After visiting Dharmasthala they were returning to Mandya when the disaster struck.