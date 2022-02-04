Train services to be regulated

Following the upgradation works between the Shravanabelagola-Hassan Junction section over South Western Railway, the train services will be regulated for a few minutes till March 15.

Train no 16515 Yesvantpur-Karwar Express journey which commences on February 7 and 9 will be regulated for 35 minutes at Channarayapatna station.

Train no 16515 Yesvantpur-Karwar Express on February 11, 14, 16 and 18 will be regulated for 60 minutes at Shravanabelagola station.

Train no 16515 Yesvantpur-Karwar Express on February 21, 23, 25, 28, March 2 and 4 will be regulated for 15 minutes at Samudravalli station.