Trust plans national transgender beauty pageant

Mangaluru city-based Parivarthan Charitable Trust in association with Fashion ABCD, will be organising a national level 'Parivarthan Transgenders Beauty Pageant’.

Parivarthan Charitable Trust, launched in 2016, will organise the first audition of this pageant in Mangaluru on September 29, in Bengaluru on October 13, in Mumbai on October 20 and in New Delhi on November 3.

The grand finale of the pageant will be organised in Mumbai on November 24, informed Parivarthan Charitable Trust Founder Violet Pereira.

Actress and Director of Fashion ABCD Sonal Monteiro said after the first-ever state-level Parivarthan Transgenders Beauty Pageant Season 1 organised at Town Hall in October 2018, the participants were flooded with opportunities.

Sanjana winner of Parivarthan Transqueen 2018 Season 1, Directors of Fashion ABCD Charan Suvarna, Sharel Monteiro, Parivarthan Charitable Trustee Sabrina among others were also present on the occasion.