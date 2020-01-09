Tulu film ‘Raddu Yekre’ to be released today

Tulu film, ‘Raddu Yekre’ (two acres), will be released across theatres and multiplexes in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada on January 10.

‘Raddu Yekre’, the 112th film of Tulu film industry, was premiered in Muscat, Pune and Manipal. The film is the second film for producers Sandesh Raj Bangera, Rohan Kodikal and director Vismaya Vinayaka.

The director said that they had planned to make the film in Kannada. But, due to budget constraints, they were forced to make the film in Tulu. Vinayaka said that, throughout the making of film, he never felt burden, due to the high degree of involvement of actors and other members of the team.

Comedian Aravind Bolar said that the film is a complete family entertainer and has a good message to public.

‘Raddu Yekre’ is the third film for actor Niriksha Shetty. She previously had acted in ‘Appe Teacher’ and ‘Atidonji Dina’.