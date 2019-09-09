Twitter campaign for official status to Tulu a hit

A daylong campaign on Twitter #TuluOfficialinKA_KL, launched by Jai Tulunad to seek official recognition for Tulu language, received an overwhelming response as the Twitterati from elected representatives to film stars pledged their wholehearted support.

Actors Jaggesh, Nirup Bhandary, Rakshith Shetty, elected representatives Nalin Kumar Kateel, Shobha Karandlaje, Pramod Madhwaraj, MLAs Vedavyas Kamath, Rajesh Naik, Dr Y Bharath Shetty and Harish Poonja had supported the Twitter campaign and tweeted the need to include Tulu language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution of India.

Mangaluru North MLA Bharath Shetty said #Tulu, of the oldest language and widely spoken language of Coastal Karnataka needs to be recognised and should be given its rightful status.

“We shall strive with all efforts to make #TuluOfficialinKA_KL and also include #TuluTo8thSchedule.”

Former minister Pramod Madhwaraj tweeted, “Irrespective of our political differences let’s strive to constitutionally recognise Tulu language and ensure that Tulu language and culture gets its rightful due from central and State govts #TuluOfficialinKA_KL.”

Actor Rakshith Shetty tweeted, “I have always been and will always be with you all when it comes to uplifting of our language, culture and age old traditions. Although I believe this just can’t happen through social media alone. Tulu samodaya (Community) has to come together and talk to respective officials.”

The tweet by Actor Jaggesh stated, “Tulu sahodarare Usar ullera (I hope my brothers all are fine). I will join you all when it comes to Tulu language. It is true that Tulu is a sanathana language. All the elected representatives, thinkers and litterateurs should join make an earnest effort to save the language...”

BJP state President and MP Nalin Kumar Kateel in his tweet supporting the campaign said, “We want Tulu to be included in the eighth schedule of the Constitution.”

Artist Vilas Nayak tweeted, “Tulu language is close to our heart ❣ I’m proud to hail from coastal region of karnataka that has such rich culture and unique tradition. We must recognise & give special status for Tulu! @CMofKarnataka #TuluOfficialinKA_KL.”

Former IPS officer K Annamalai’s tweet supporting Tulu language stated, “Tulu is one among the highly evolved Dravidian languages with history and tradition. It was my privilege to have served in Tulu land and to have seen the richness of the Epic of Siri & Koti and Chennayya. It richly deserves this inclusion. #TuluOfficialinKA_KL #TuluTo8thSchedule.”

Tweet in Tulu

As a part of the campaign, tweets were tagged to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Ministers of Karnataka and Kerala. In fact, MPs Shobha Karandlaje, Nalin Kumar Kateel, MLA Harish Poonja had tweeted in Tulu language with the help of Kannada script.