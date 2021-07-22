Two-day int e-conference on commerce and mgmt education

Int e-conference on commerce and mgmt education

A two-day international e-conference on commerce and management education is being organised by the Department of M.Com and MBA (IB), University Evening College, Mangalore University, in collaboration with Karnataka State Higher Education Council on July 23 and 24 through Mangalore University Cisco Webex meet.

College principal and conference convener Subhashini Srivatsa said the conference will be inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister Dr Ashwath Narayan.

The keynote address will be delivered by Academic Head, Regenesys Business School, South Africa Patience Nyoni and Mangalore University Vice Chancellor Prof P Subramanya Yadapadithaya will preside over the event.

Well known experts including additional secretary Niti Aayog, Ramanan; Prof Parikshit Singh Manhas from the University of Jammu; Kyo Kyo Okkutani from World Women Bank Japan; Dr Manoj Kamat, professor and principal from Goa; Dr Samir Kagalkar co-founder of eMBAkers Mgt; Arya K C, director CWB Pvt Ltd, Nepal; Prof Y Muniraju, dean of commerce and management, Mangalore University; Dr Gurutej, chief academic officer WisdomEdl; Dr Reazul Islam from Albukhari International University, Malaysia, and Vivek Rangabhashyam, co-founder of markitome, will be interacting with the participants.

"About 800 participants have registered so far," added Subhashini.

Those keen on attending the e-conference can contact Steevan D’Souza N (9481843494) or Kavya P Hegde, (8095076440).

Conference organising secretary Venkatesha Nayak was also present.

The sessions will be broadcast through University Evening College YouTube live channel.

