Two-day Krishi Mela from tomorrow in Brahmavar

A two-day Krishi Mela will be held at Zonal Agricultural and Horticultural Research Station in Brahmavar on October 19 and 20.

Deputy Chief Minister and Agriculture Minister Laxman Savadi will inaugurate the Mela on Saturday, said Zonal Agricultural and Horticultural Research Station, Brahmavar, Associate Director Dr S U Patil.

The exhibition will be organised by the Horticultural research station, Brahmavar in association with Agricultural Diploma College - Brahmavar, Agricultural and Horticultural Research Station - Ullal, Krishi Vigyan Kendra - Brahmavar, Agriculture department-Mangaluru, District Krishik Samaja, Udupi and Mangaluru, he added.

Patil said the exhibition’s objective was to transfer the latest agricultural technologies through demonstrations, discussions, field visits and seminars-cum-interactions to the farmers.

The event will expose farmers to the advances in agriculture, production technologies and solutions to their problems.

An exhibition to showcase modern technologies and advances in agriculture will be inaugurated by District In-charge Minister Basavaraj Bommai, he added.

“A new rice variety ‘Sahyadri Panchamukhi’ will be released by Muzrai Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary on the occasion.”

The programme will be presided over by MLA Raghupathi Bhat.

Seminar

During the exhibition, seminar on ‘Cultivation of Cashew and other Plantation Crops’ will be conducted on the first day. Seminar on ‘Profitable Integrated Farming Systems’, ‘Soil and Water conservation’, ‘Zero Budget Natural Farming’ and ‘Hi-Tech Horticulture’ will be organised on the second day. Well known scientists from UAHS-Shivamogga and progressive farmers will be the resource persons at the seminars, Patil added.

During the Mela, organisers will facilitate interactions between the farmers and the scientists in order to help the former find solutions to their problems.

Over 150 enterprises related to agriculture are expected to participate in the exhibition.

The high yielding rice varieties, preparation of Dapog nursery and SRI method of paddy cultivation, multi cropping system, nutrient management in coconut and arecanut, grafting techniques in Horticulture crops, terrace gardening, organic manures, dairy farming, fisheries, piggery and rearing of goat, rabbit and duck will also be demonstrated.

Bio-gas product units, value-added food products and others have also been planned, sources added.