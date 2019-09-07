Two girl students killed in accident on NH 66

Two students of Manipal School of Architecture and Planning, Manipal, were killed and seven others were injured after the SUV in which they were travelling rammed a lorry coming from opposite direction, after crossing over the median, at Chelyar Cross near Mukka on NH 66, on Saturday.

Police have identified the deceased as Gloria and Aparna.

The injured students were identified as Avanath, Ankitha, Gayathri, Suchalitha, Rekha, Anitha and Marita. The condition of three students is said to be serious.

Ten students from architecture school were returning to Manipal in the Scorpio, rented from Zoom cars, when the accident occurred. Eyewitness told police that the driver of the SUV, who lost control of the vehicle, crossed over the median before colliding with the truck coming from Udupi.

The impact was so severe that the vehicle was completely mangled.

Police personnel shifted the injured to hospital and cleared road for traffic after the accident.

The accident took place when the students were returning to Manipal after visiting a old Guthu house at Thokooruguthu as a part of their study.

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Dr P S Harsha visited the spot. A case was registered at Mangaluru North Traffic Police Station, sources added.