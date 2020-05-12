Two more test COVID-19 positive in Dakshina Kannada

Two more test COVID-19 positive in Dakshina Kannada

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 12 2020, 15:29 ist
  • updated: May 12 2020, 15:29 ist
Representative image. (Credit: AFP Photo)

Two more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada, thus taking the tally of active cases in the district to 16.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

A 26 -year-old man (P877) and a 50-year-old woman (P878) tested positive on Tuesday and they are undergoing treatment at Wenlock Hospital, said DC Sindhu B Rupesh.

The duo was the primary contact of an 80-year-old woman (P507) from Shaktinagar who was undergoing treatment at First Neuro Hospital in Mangaluru. Both are the residents of Karkala in Udupi.

Soon after P507 and her son were tested positive, all her primary and secondary contacts were quarantined in Mangaluru. 

Dakshina Kannada has so far registered 33 positive COVID-19 cases, of which 14 have been discharged after recovery.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Dakshina Kannada
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
Karnataka

What's Brewing

How coronavirus disrupts people's sense of smell

How coronavirus disrupts people's sense of smell

Is the coronavirus 'reproduction rate' increasing?

Is the coronavirus 'reproduction rate' increasing?

Surveillance as the path out of COVID-19 lockdown

Surveillance as the path out of COVID-19 lockdown

COVID-19: US oil producers struggle to stay afloat

COVID-19: US oil producers struggle to stay afloat

'COVID-19 lockdowns could spark rise in HIV infections'

'COVID-19 lockdowns could spark rise in HIV infections'

 