Two more test COVID-19 positive in Dakshina Kannada

Two more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada, thus taking the tally of active cases in the district to 16.

A 26 -year-old man (P877) and a 50-year-old woman (P878) tested positive on Tuesday and they are undergoing treatment at Wenlock Hospital, said DC Sindhu B Rupesh.

The duo was the primary contact of an 80-year-old woman (P507) from Shaktinagar who was undergoing treatment at First Neuro Hospital in Mangaluru. Both are the residents of Karkala in Udupi.

Soon after P507 and her son were tested positive, all her primary and secondary contacts were quarantined in Mangaluru.

Dakshina Kannada has so far registered 33 positive COVID-19 cases, of which 14 have been discharged after recovery.