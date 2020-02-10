Udupi: 3 patients tested negative for Coronavirus discharged

The three patients, including a child, who were suspected to be suffering from coronavirus have been discharged from hospital after the throat swab sample test proved negative for the infection.

The throat swabs of three persons, who were admitted to a district government hospital in Udupi with symptoms of fever on Friday, were sent to Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute for testing of coronavirus.

China trip

The trio had returned from China, 15 days ago.

The 30-year-old man from Kaup taluk had been to China on personal work and had returned to Udupi, 15 days ago. He had symptoms of fever, throat pain and cold and he was suggested to get admitted to hospital.

He was treated in the isolation ward.

A family from Mandarthi had gone on a tour to China and had returned 15 days ago. The father and son, who had complained of fever, were kept under observation at the isolation ward in the district government hospital.

All three were discharged on Monday.